రిలయన్స్ జియో నుంచి.. మరో బంపర్ ఆఫర్!

Reliance Jio is now offering cashback to consumers on recharges. You can get one by using Amazon, Paytm and Flipkart’s Phonepe. Reliance Jio is currently offering 8 plans above Rs 300. The recharges are as follow: Rs 309, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 509, Rs 999, Rs 1,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999. Jio's cashback offer is valid for a recharge above Rs 300 and is a one-time arrangement. Here is how it stacks up.