ముగియనున్న జియో ఆఫర్లు: రూ.149, లేదా రూ.309 ప్లాన్ ను ఎంచుకోవాల్సిందే

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Reliance Jio users enjoyed free services for six months after the company launched operations in September, and paid nominal charges even in the subsequent three months courtesy the Jio Summer Surprise and Jio Dhana Dhan offer. However, the period of complimentary Jio services will start ending for many customers as the Summer Surprise offer comes to an end for early adopters, and the same will happen to many Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan users later this month. With the operator not announcing any new promotional offer so far, many Jio users are wondering what will happen next. In this piece, we detail how the deadline impacts users who availed the two offers, and what they should do in coming days.