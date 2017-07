ఎల్లుండే రిలయన్స్ వార్షిక సమావేశం, కీలక ప్రకటన?

National

Narsimha

English summary

Reliance Jio has been drawing eyeballs since its launch in September and is most likely not going to break tradition when Reliance Industries holds its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to make some crucial announcements revolving around telecom disruptor Reliance Jio which may include higher speeds and cheaper devices.