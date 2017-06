మొబైల్ ఇంటర్నెట్ స్పీడ్ లో.. ఇప్పటికీ ‘జియో’నే టాప్: ట్రాయ్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

New entrant Reliance Jio has surpassed other telecom companies to become the fastest 4G network in India. As per the TRAI report, Jio topped the chart in 4G network speed for the month of April. The network recorded an all-time high download speed of 19.12 megabit per second. This speed came in the month that saw Jio ending the free services for users who did not subscribe to any of its plans. The fall in number of active users could be one of the reasons why the Jio 4G showed speed faster speeds.