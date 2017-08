దెబ్బకి ఢమాల్: జియో ఫోన్ బుకింగ్స్ కు అనూహ్య స్పందన, నిమిషానికే వెబ్ సైట్ క్రాష్

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Reliance JioPhone, the 4G VoLTE feature phone, that is being hailed as a game-changer for the Indian market is now open for pre-bookings. Except the Jio.com website and appear to be facing some issues and also reflected a ‘Content Server Error’ for us. When users click on the Book Now option for the Reliance JioPhone, error 404 is appearing on the website.Jio website appears to be down on mobile and the app booking also doesn’t appear to be working right. Reliance has not officially issued a response to this so far, but there’s a good chance the website is unable to handle all the multiple requests it is facing given the level of interest in the JioPhone.