Reliance JioPhone can be pre-booked starting 5:30 today. Ahead of registrations, Jio has put out full specifications and detailed data plans for this 4G -enabled feature phone on its website. JioPhone, which is being dubbed as ‘India ka smartphone’ by RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, ships with features that sets it apart from any other feature phone in the market. At a disruptive ‘effective’ price of Rs 0, the company is asking for a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500 for three years from users who buy the phone.