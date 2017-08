నన్ను కాపాడండి: షారుక్ సినిమా చూస్తూ సుష్మాకు ట్వీట్ చేశాడు!

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

@SushmaSwaraj mam, I'm watching #JabHarryMetSejal at Xion cinema Hinjewadi, Pune. Please rescue me as soon as possible.. 😭😭

English summary

India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has close to nine million followers on Twitter. Most of the times, she manages to respond to large number of emergency tweets on the micro-blogging site.