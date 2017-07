National

Swetha

Pakistan is arming the terror group Hizbul Mujahideen with chemical weapons to carry out terror strikes in Kashmir, audio excerpts intercepted by security agencies have revealed. These transcripts are undeniable and damning proof of how Pakistan is aiding and abetting terror activities in Pakistan. Terror outfits have lost 90 members to military offensives during the past few months, and hitting back with chemical weapons may be a desperate way for Hizbul to get back at the Indian security establishment.