రివాల్వర్ రాణికి ప్రియుడితో పెళ్లి: అసలేం జరిగిందంటే?, ప్రేమికుల కోసం స్వచ్ఛంద సంస్థ!

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Monday, July 10, 2017, 12:49 [IST]

English summary

Taking her love story to a logical conclusion, Varsha Sahu aka ‘Revolver Rani’ finally got married to Ashok Yadav at a temple in Hamirpur, 65 km from here on Sunday.