జియో ఎఫెక్ట్: దూసుకెళ్తున్న రిలయన్స్ షేర్లు: తొలిసారి రూ.5లక్షల కోట్లు క్రాస్

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Market capitalisation of India’s most valued firm Reliance IndustriesBSE 1.33 % (RIL) surpassed Rs 5 lakh crore level in trade on Monday. Shares of the company have been on a rising spree since the launch of its telecom unit Reliance Jio Infocomm in September last year.