నాడు అద్వానీని అరెస్ట్ చేసిన ఆర్కే సింగ్, ఇప్పుడు మోడీ కేబినెట్లో

National

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

26 years ago, when BJP leader LK Advani's rath rolled into Bihar, then Chief Minister Lalu Yadav ordered his arrest. He chose two officers to stop Mr Advani's rath yatra from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. One of them, Raj Kumar Singh, took oath today to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers.