షాకింగ్: వ్యాపారి కిడ్నాప్, విడిచిపెట్టేందుకు ఏకంగా రూ.100 కోట్లు అడిగారు

Ramesh Babu

The kidnappers of Uttar Pradesh businessman Sanjeev Gupta have allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 100 crore from his family while his whereabouts remain sketchy for the second day. The ransom message sent from Gupta's phone threatens to harm the businessman if the ransom demand is not met. His car (UP83 AC-4100) has since been recovered from a puncture repair shop and the location of his phone has been traced to New Delhi and Chandigarh. A team of the police and the Special Task Force (STF) investigating the case fear that the businessman might have been taken to Chandigarh.