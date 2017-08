కంచిలో కలకలం: రూ.2వేల కోట్ల ఆస్తులు, నిత్యానంద శిష్యులకు వార్నింగ్

National

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The followers of a Saivaite mutt — the Thondai Mandala Aadheenam Gnanaprakasa mutt in Kancheepuram — have filed a complaint with the police, alleging that their guru has been kidnapped by the disciples of Swami Nithyananda of Bidadi, and have requested them to trace his whereabouts.