శాంసంగ్‌ ఇండిపెండెన్స్‌ డే సేల్‌: భారీ డిస్కౌంట్లు.. ఇంకా..

Ramesh Babu

Samsung has announced an Independence Day special sale, and to mark the occasion it is offering massive discounts and deals on smartphones. As part of the sale, the company has come up with exciting deals on Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones. The two phones are still considered as one of the best phones in terms of camera, features and performance. There is an assured cash back of Rs 8,000 on the Galaxy S7 edge (both 64GB and 128GB variants). Moreover, there is an additional cashback of up to Rs 12,000 on the exchange of your old device. On the other hand, users who wish to buy the Galaxy S7 will get an assured cash back of Rs 4,000 and up to Rs 12,000 cash back on the exchange. Both the smartphones will be available on an offer of 24 months EMI as well. The Independence day sale will be conducted by Samsung across all it online and offline channels. Both Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge were announced in February last year priced at Rs 48,900 and Rs 56,900 respectively.