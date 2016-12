రూపాయికే చీర : పోటెత్తిన మహిళలు

నోట్ల రద్దుకు మద్దతుగా కర్నాటక జిల్లాలోని బీదర్ లో సృష్టి-దృష్టి షోరూం యజమాని రూ.1కే చీరల అమ్మకాలు ప్రారంభించారు.

English summary

A small cloth shop owner in Bidar, Karnataka is promoting demonetisation with his own prize scheme: he is selling sarees at a rupee each, the only condition being that the payment has to be made with a Re.1 note. No coins. The one-rupee saree offer spread like a summer fire and his shop was virtually swamped. The police arrived just in time and controlled the crowd.