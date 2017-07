శశికళకు జైల్లోనే రాజభోగాలు: అధికారులకు భారీ మొత్తంలో లంచం!

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

An explosive report filed by Karnataka IPS officer Roopa D, has alleged that Sasikala Natarajan, currently lodged in the Bengaluru central prison, is being given special treatment. The report states that Rs 2 crore may have been paid in bribes to jail authorities to ensure that Sasikala Natarajan received special privileges.