English summary

State Bank of India (SBI) has advertised a notification for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officer (DGM. AGM, Dy. Manager, Vice President, Senior Manager, Vice President & other vacancies in on regular & contract basis. Eligible candidates can apply online from 25-07-2017 to 10-08-2017.