అధికారులు వచ్చేసరికి పెట్రోల్ పంపే మాయం.. అయినా వదల్లేదు.. తాట తీశారు

ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్‌లోని లక్నోలో ఓ పెట్రోలు బంకు సోమవారం రాత్రి ఉన్నపళంగా ఆగిపోయింది. అందులో పంపింగ్ మెషీన్ అయితే క్షణాల్లో మాయమైపోయింది.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

LUCKNOW: A petrol pump "vanished" in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow last night, just before a raid team arrived to confirm suspected petrol theft. The owners had ripped out the petrol dispensing machines and hid them. A board claiming "Under Renovation" completed the effect, but it did not fool the Special Task Force that has come across dozens of "abandoned" pumps during their raids in the past few days. The elite force, which tracks organized crime, soon found the machines and also clear signs that a chip that helped fool customers by giving them less fuel had been removed.