National

Swetha

English summary

CHANDIGARH: Rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be sentenced on Monday at 2.30 p.m. at a special court near Rohtak town in Haryana. The quantum of sentence will be done in a court being specially set up inside the District Jail premises in Sunaria near Rohtak, 70 km from Delhi, where Ram Rahim was brought and lodged after his conviction.