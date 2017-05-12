కోర్టులో సోనియా, రాహుల్ గాంధీలకు చుక్కెదురు

నేషనల్ హెరాల్డ్ కేసులో ఏఐసీసీ అధ్యక్షురాలు సోనియా గాంధీ, ఉపాధ్యక్షులు రాహుల్ గాంధీకి కోర్టులో చుక్కెదురయింది. నేషనల్ హెరాల్డ్ కంపెనీ పన్ను ఎగవేత కేసులో ఐటీ విచారణకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చింది.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Friday, May 12, 2017, 13:07 [IST]

English summary

In a major setback for Sonia Gandhi an Rahul Gandhi the Delhi High Court has ordered a probe against the two in connection with the National Herald case. The court ordered an IT probe against the President and vice-President of the Congress party.