కోర్టులో సోనియా, రాహుల్ గాంధీలకు చుక్కెదురు

నేషనల్ హెరాల్డ్ కేసులో ఏఐసీసీ అధ్యక్షురాలు సోనియా గాంధీ, ఉపాధ్యక్షులు రాహుల్ గాంధీకి కోర్టులో చుక్కెదురయింది. నేషనల్ హెరాల్డ్ కంపెనీ పన్ను ఎగవేత కేసులో ఐటీ విచారణకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చింది.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

న్యూఢిల్లీ: నేషనల్ హెరాల్డ్ కేసులో ఏఐసీసీ అధ్యక్షురాలు సోనియా గాంధీ, ఉపాధ్యక్షులు రాహుల్ గాంధీకి ఢిల్లీ హైకోర్టులో చుక్కెదురయింది. నేషనల్ హెరాల్డ్ కంపెనీ అకౌంట్స్ తనిఖీ చేసేందుకు ఐటీ శాఖకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చింది. ఈ కేసులో సోనియా, రాహుల్‌లు ఐటీ విచారణ ఎదుర్కొన్నారు.

Setback for Sonia Gandhi, Rahul as Delhi high court clears way for Income Tax probe into National Herald case

బీజేపీ నేత, ఎంపీ సుబ్రహ్మణ్య స్వామి 2012లో దీనిపై ప్రయివేటు కేసు వేశారు. నేషనల్ హెరాల్డ్ పేరుతో వారు ఫండ్స్‌ను మిస్ యూజ్ చేస్తున్నారని ఆయన అరోపించారు. కాగా, ఈ ఆదేశాలపై తాము సుప్రీం కోర్టుకు వెళ్తామని రాహుల్ గాంధీ చెప్పారు.

Read more about:

sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, delhi, high court, income tax, probe, national herald case, సోనియా గాంధీ, రాహుల్ గాంధీ, ఢిల్లీ, హైకోర్టు, ఆదాయపన్ను శాఖ, నేషనల్ హెరాల్డ్

Story first published: Friday, May 12, 2017, 13:07 [IST]
English summary
In a major setback for Sonia Gandhi an Rahul Gandhi the Delhi High Court has ordered a probe against the two in connection with the National Herald case. The court ordered an IT probe against the President and vice-President of the Congress party.
Other articles published on May 12, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...