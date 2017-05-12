కోర్టులో సోనియా, రాహుల్ గాంధీలకు చుక్కెదురు

న్యూఢిల్లీ: నేషనల్ హెరాల్డ్ కేసులో ఏఐసీసీ అధ్యక్షురాలు సోనియా గాంధీ, ఉపాధ్యక్షులు రాహుల్ గాంధీకి ఢిల్లీ హైకోర్టులో చుక్కెదురయింది. నేషనల్ హెరాల్డ్ కంపెనీ అకౌంట్స్ తనిఖీ చేసేందుకు ఐటీ శాఖకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చింది. ఈ కేసులో సోనియా, రాహుల్లు ఐటీ విచారణ ఎదుర్కొన్నారు.
బీజేపీ నేత, ఎంపీ సుబ్రహ్మణ్య స్వామి 2012లో దీనిపై ప్రయివేటు కేసు వేశారు. నేషనల్ హెరాల్డ్ పేరుతో వారు ఫండ్స్ను మిస్ యూజ్ చేస్తున్నారని ఆయన అరోపించారు. కాగా, ఈ ఆదేశాలపై తాము సుప్రీం కోర్టుకు వెళ్తామని రాహుల్ గాంధీ చెప్పారు.
Story first published: Friday, May 12, 2017, 13:07 [IST]
In a major setback for Sonia Gandhi an Rahul Gandhi the Delhi High Court has ordered a probe against the two in connection with the National Herald case. The court ordered an IT probe against the President and vice-President of the Congress party.