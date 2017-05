‘ఈ పాత నోట్లు ఎలా మార్చుకోమంటారు’? మోడీ, సుష్మాలకు ట్వీట్ చేసిన మహిళ!

త‌న ద‌గ్గ‌ర రూ. ప‌ది వేల వ‌ర‌కు పాత నోట్లు ఉన్నాయ‌ని, వాటిని ఎలా మార్చుకోవాలో చెప్పాలంటూ ఓ సెక్స్ వ‌ర్క‌ర్ ఏకంగా ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీకి, సుష్మా స్వరాజ్ కు ట్వీట్ చేసింది.

English summary

When she was rescued from the brothel in Budhwarpeth, Pune, in December 2015, she had bigger battles to fight. This Bangladeshi national, who had been lured to India under the false pretext of a job, and was instead sold into commercial sex work, had to first find her way home. But now that clearance from her home country to accept her back has come through, she has tweeted a hand-written letter to the Prime Minister to help her convert the Rs 10,000 she had saved in the old denominations to new ones.