వాఘేలా తెంపరితనం: అహ్మద్ పటేల్ ఎన్నికలో కుట్రకోణం

National

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Veteran leader Shankersinh Vaghela today claimed Ahmed Patel's victory in the Rajya Sabha polls came through a "well thought-out conspiracy" scripted by Congress leaders and voiced reservation over the Election Commission's decision to invalidate the votes of two MLAs. Mr Vaghela, who revolted against the Congress last month, claimed party leaders drew up the plan to ensure Patel's victory a day ahead of the voting on August 8.