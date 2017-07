National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Indrani Mukerjea was accused of her paying money to get Sheena Bora murdered. The allegation was made by Indrani's driver Shyamvar Rai during his deposition before the court on Friday. In his confession, Rai said that, Indrani had told him that she would kill both Sheena Bora and her stepson Mikhail.