సిమ్లా గ్యాంగ్ రేప్ కేసు: ఐజీ, డీఎస్పీ సహా 8 మంది పోలీసులు కటకటాల్లోకి!

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The CBI arrested eight Himachal Pradesh policemen, including an inspector general, on Tuesday for the custodial death of a key accused in the brutal rape and murder of a school girl in Kotkhai in Shimla district on July 4. The CBI's action in arresting a large number of cops, including senior IPS officer Zahoor Zaidi, for custodial death is a rare instance. Also arrested was deputy superintendent of police Manoj Joshi. The eight arrests, made on charges of custodial death, come at a time when the Kotkhai case has become a political issue ahead of assembly elections in the hill state. Many people have alleged that there was an attempt to shield the real culprits and that there was an attempt to destroy evidence as well. The state government and senior police officers have, however, denied all allegations.