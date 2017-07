షాక్: గ్యాంగ్ రేప్ చేశాడని తీసుకొచ్చి సెల్ లో పెడితే.. మళ్లీ అక్కడ.., ఆ తరువాత ఏం జరిగిందంటే...

National

Ramesh Babu



An accused in the murder and gangrape of a 16-year-old girl in Himachal Pradesh’s Kotkhai died in police custody early Wednesday, triggering violent clashes across the state that saw a mob burn down a police station and pelt stones at security personnel. The accused, Nepalese national Surat Singh, was allegedly strangled by another suspect, Rajendra Singh, during a scuffle inside the lock-up around 3am on Wednesday, police said. News of his death sent ripples of anger through the Himalayan state as people shouted slogans, clashed with police and blocked arterial roads, demanding an overhaul of what protesters deem a shoddy probe.