గుజరాత్ లో అడుగుపెట్టిన జపాన్ ప్రధాని.. సాదర స్వాగతం పలికిన మోడీ

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today arrived in Ahmedabad on a two-day visit to India. He was received at the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his characteristic hug. Tomorrow, Abe and Modi will lay the foundation stone for India's first bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The 12th Indo-Japan annual Summit meeting at Gandhinagar is also lined up for tomorrow. Shinzo Abe, who is accompanied by his wife Akie Abe, has a hectic schedule for the next two days in Modi's home state, including laying of the foundation stone for India's first bullet train, to be run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, and to attend the 12th Indo-Japan Summit.