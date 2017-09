National

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

While the much-talked about Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has been widely welcomed, BJP's ally in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena, has strongly condemned what it calls an 'unnecessary' project. In an acerbic editorial published in its mouthpiece 'Saamna', the Maharashtra-based party said on Thursday that a bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is 'unnecessary' when the Indian Railways and the Mumbai local trains are already suffering, and several basic problems of the country are still unresolved.