శివాజీ కంటే ప్రభుత్వం గొప్పదేం కాదు: కమల్‌ హాసన్‌ ఆగ్రహం

The veteran actor who is known for his candid tweets, said that Shivaji was an inspiration for the regular movie buff and the aspiring actor as well. He further addressed the thespian as his dad and placed him above the government. Kamal Haasan has worked with the late actor in the iconic movie Thevar Magan which fetched the latter a national award. According to media reports, Shivaji’s statue was moved in the wee hours of Thursday by the Public Works Department to the memorial built on Durgabai Deshmukh Road in Adayar.