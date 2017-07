National

Ramesh Babu

V C Arukutty, MLA, among the first to switch over to the O Panneerselvam camp, today joined the ruling AIADMK (Amma) in the presence of Chief Minister, Edapadi Palanisamy. Arukutty met Palanisamy in Salem and joined the party. The MLA said of late AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) sidelined him and he has no other option but to join the ruling faction of the party after talking to the people of his constituency Kaundampalayam here. "It is for the welfare of the constituency, as development projects will not come there if I continue to oppose the Government," he said.