విషాదం: 48 గంటల్లోనే 30 మంది చిన్నారుల మృతి

As many as 30 children lost their lives due to encephalitis in last 48 hours at Gorakhpur’s BRD Hospital, The children died allegedly after oxygen supply was cut. Gorakhpur is Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s former Parliamentary constituency. Earlier, on August 9, UP Chief Minister had gone to the hospital for inspection.