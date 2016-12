తల్లేనా?: ఏడాదిన్నర కొడుకును విసిరేసి, చెప్పుతో కొట్టి, తొక్కేసింది(వీడియో)

ఢిల్లీకి చెందిన షబ్నం అనే మహిళ తన 18నెలల బాబు పట్ల రాక్షసంగా ప్రవర్తించింది.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 21, 2016, 9:39 [IST]

English summary

A CCTV footage showing a mother thrashing her one and a half year old child has shocked women rights commission in the national capital. Members of the Delhi women's commission rushed to Geeta Colony in Delhi after family members informed them of the torment the little child was undergoing.