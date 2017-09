షాకింగ్: ఆమె ఎంగిలి ప్రసాదం.. వారికి పరమ పవిత్రం.. అదే రాధేమా స్టయిల్!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A spiritual leader based in Borivali suburb of Mumbai, Maharashtra, Radhe Maa was born in Dorangala village of Gurdaspur district in Punjab. Her real name is Sukhvinder Kaur. Most of Radhe Maa’s followers believe that she is an avatar of Goddess Durga. The 52-year-old is rarely seen without her red and gold attire. If whatever gives by Radhe Ma to her followers it contains cloth and trishul. Radhe Ma gives prasad to her followers in a different manner. First she tastes the sweet and spits that into her followers hands. Sometimes she hugs her followers also. Followers of Radhe Ma believes that it is their luck if she does that.