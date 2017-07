కాలేజి క్యాంపస్ లోనే గ్యాంగ్ రేప్, ఫోన్ లో చిత్రీకరణ, బయటికి చెబితే సోషల్ మీడియాలో...

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A teenage girl has allegedly been gang raped by her seniors on the college campus in Odisha’s Sundargarh district today, police said. As per reports, a Plus Two first year student studying at Badagaon Panchayat Samiti College has allegedly been gang raped by three youths after forcibly taking her to the under construction second floor of the college. While the 16-year-old raised an alarm, the tormentors gagged her and raped taking turns.