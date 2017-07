షాకింగ్: జియో 4జీ ఫీచర్‌ ఫోన్ లో ‘వాట్సప్’ పనిచేయదా?

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

It has been 2 days since Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani took everyone by suprise by launching Jio phone at an effective price of Rs 0. But, still there are several questions doing the rounds on the internet. A huge number of users are curious to know whether they will be able to use WhatsApp, YouTube and Facebook on the Reliance Jio feature phone. According to Youtuber Technical Guruji, as of now there is no facility to use WhatsApp on Reliance Jio phone. However, YouTube and Facebook apps will be available on the Reliance Jio feature phone.