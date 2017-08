మీరు మీ గృహ రుణాన్ని రీ ఫైనాన్స్ చేయాలనుకుంటున్నారా? అయితే మొదట ఈ 10 అంశాలు గమనించండి!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Are you tired of paying high interest on your home loan? Is your lender overburdening you with charges and fees for everything and giving you unsatisfactory service? Perhaps it is time for you to seek a house refinance. A home loan refinance is when a borrower like you shifts to a new lender to not only pay lower refinance interest rates, but also to get other benefits. These benefits may include the provision of a long-tenor top up loan at low interest, better customer service and a more transparent fee structure. However, before you go in for a housing loan refinance, it is important to pay attention to various financial factors, so that your move can be a smooth one with few repercussions.