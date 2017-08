రంగంలోకి మూర్తి: ఇన్వెస్టర్లతో సమావేశం,కొత్త సిఈఓ ఎవరు?

National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Last four days have been turbulent for technology giant Infosys. The firm's MD and CEO Vishal Sikka quit on Friday, which was followed by a war of words between the company's board and its founder, NRN Murthy. Then came the announcement of a Rs 13,000 crore buyback and that announcement coincided with the news that some US based law firms are investigating alleged violation of US laws by either Infosys or its officials.