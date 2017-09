స్కూల్లో దారుణం.. ఆరేళ్ల చిన్నారిని బల్లకు కట్టేసి.. ఇద్దరు స్వీపర్లు..

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

On Friday, a six-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by sweepers at a government school in Rajasthan’s Barmer. Police filed a complaint on the basis of the victim’s father’s statement, which stated that the class 2 student was tied to a table near the school’s washroom and gangraped by sweepers. Police detained two men, who are both sweepers of the school. The victim complained of pain in her private parts and her parents rushed her to the local hospital, bringing the incident to light. Doctors suspected sexual assault and police was informed. Superintendent of Police Gagandeep Singla and district collector Shivprasad Nakate inspected the school premises and authorities were questioned.