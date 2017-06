షాక్: పీపీఎఫ్, కేవీపీ వడ్డీరేట్లపై కోత విధించిన కేంద్రం

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Centre on Friday cut interest rates on small saving schemes, including, NSCs, Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Kisan Vikas Patra by 10 basis points. The revised PPF and NSCs are set at 7.8%, while KVPs will earn only 7.5%. The new rates for Senior Citizen’s Savings Scheme (SCSS) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana have been revised to 8.3%, Economic Times reported.