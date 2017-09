ఇంటిలోనే పాముల పుట్టలు, వాటితోనే నివాసం, వామ్మో.. అసలు నిద్రెలా పడుతుందో?

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A villager, named Majji Kanupuri who is residing in Panukulova village which is under the Ganjayibhadra Panchayat of Salur Mandal of Odisha State is staying in his house along with Snakes Mounds per the past many years. Villagers of Panukulova believe that Nagadevata is residing in that snake mound and daily they come to Kanupuri's house to pray.