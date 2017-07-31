National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

E-commerce major Snapdeal on Monday revealed that it is facilitating a major layoff in the company, with an agenda to cut down 80 percent of its employee strength. A senior official of the company told ANI that the management has given verbal instructions to their department heads to prepare the list. Additionally, the official also revealed that the owners of the firm have reversed the merger which was to take place between Snapdeal and Flipkart. Rather, with the money from the sale of Freecharge received ($50 million), the firm has decided to sack around 1000 employees out of their present workforce of 1200, and carry forward with the remaining.