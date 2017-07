National

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The compromise formula being worked out between the warring JD(U) and RJD in Bihar is expected to involve two things — the sacking of scam-tainted Tejaswi Yadav, the State’s Deputy CM and Lalu Prasad’s son, and his replacement with another member of Lalu’s family.Reports of the possible appointment of Lalu’s daughter Rohini in Tejaswi’s place circulated on Friday.