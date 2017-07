రాజ్యసభలో సింహాన్ని చూడబోతున్నాం: సుబ్రహ్మణ్యస్వామి

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Very soon we are going to see the lion in Rajya Sabha, says Subramanian Swamy. Also the leaders of some parties appreciated Venkaiah Naidu in Parliament on Monday when he came to attend the sessions. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Gulam Nabi Azad, JDU leader Sarad Pawar, Left Party leader Raja said congrats to Venkaiah Naidu. But Venkaiah Naidu told he has no interest to take up vice president post and also said he want to be continue in active politics.