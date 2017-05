ఎస్ఐ చెంప చెడేల్మనిపించిన యువకుడు.. అతడి మేనమామ ఎమ్మెల్సీ మరి!

పోలీసుస్టేషన్ కు తనను పిలిపించినందుకు ఓ యువకుడికి ఎక్కడలేని కోపం వచ్చింది. ఆ కోపంలో అతడు ‘నేనెవరో తెలుసా..’ అంటూ అక్కడున్న ఎస్సైని లాగిపెట్టి చెంపమీద కొట్టాడు.

English summary

A nephew of UP legislative council chairman and SP leader Ramesh Yadav today slapped a sub-inspector inside a police station in Etah after he was held for allegedly assaulting hospital staffers who refused give in to his demand for "VIP treatment". Bragging of his political links, Mohit Yadav, who was said to be in an inebriated state, was also caught on camera hurling abuses at the cops in the incident, prompting rival BJP to accuse the Samajwadi Party of suffering from "hangover". "Mohit Yadav is my name...," said the 24-year-old, before slapping sub-inspector Jitendra Kumar. He was immediately arrested and charged with assault and obstructing an official from carrying out his duty.