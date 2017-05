సంచలనం: ములాయం నేతృత్వంలో కొత్త పార్టీ? తమ్ముడి అండతో గత వైభవం సాధ్యమేనా?

ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ రాజకీయాల్లో మళ్లీ సంచలనం. రాజకీయ కురువృద్ధుడు ములాయం సింగ్ యాదవ్ ఈ వయసులో మళ్లీ కొత్త పార్టీ పెట్టబోతున్నారట. ఈ విషయం ఆయన తమ్ముడు శివపాల్ యాదవ్ స్వయంగా వెల్లడించారు.

English summary

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav, on Friday, announced the formation of a new party called Samajwadi Secular Morcha to be led by his elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav. Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav had stripped his father Mulayam Singh off the position of SP party chief before the state Assembly elections earlier this year. Earlier Shivpal Yadav had threatened to form a new party saying, "Akhilesh had promised to hand over the party to ‘netaji’ [Mulayam]. He should now do so and we all will strengthen the SP. I had also given him three months’ time. Otherwise, I will constitute a new secular front." Shivpal recently said he would soon launch a campaign to unite “samajwadis” (socialists) to bring them on a single platform.