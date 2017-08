అడుగేస్తే యుద్ధమే: చైనా హూంకరింపు, బుద్ధి చెప్పేందుకు భారత్ మాస్టర్ ప్లాన్

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Senior Col Li Li of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) may be thousands of kilometres away from Doklam but has a stern message for the Indian Army -- withdraw from the Chinese territory to avoid confrontation. A visit by Indian journalists, sponsored by the Chinese government, today turned into a propaganda exercise by the Chinese Army for delivering its message on the prolonged standoff between troops of the two countries in Doklam near Sikkim. Sr Col Li claimed, "What the Indian troops have done is an invasion of Chinese territory."