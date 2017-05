నూటికో కోటికో ఒక్కడు..! ఆ ఒక్కడు.. యూపీలో డీజీపీగా ఉన్నాడు!

ఈయన్ని చూసే వరకు నిజంగా పోలీసు డిపార్ట్ మెంట్ లో ఇలాంటి వాళ్లు ఉంటారంటే నమ్మబుద్ధి కాదు. కానీ నిలువెత్తు నిజాయితీ మన కళ్లెదురుగా కనిపిస్తోంటే నమ్మక తప్పదు. ఆయనే .. ‘సుల్ఖాన్‌ సింగ్‌’.

Monday, May 1, 2017, 19:03 [IST]

LUCKNOW: A half-concrete, half-thatched roof house in Jauharpur village in Banda hardly appears different from others in the vicinity. The owner, Lakhan Singh, in his late 80s, is a farmer and lives with his wife Kalawati, youngest of the four sons and their grandchildren. However, what sets it apart is the name plate on the front wall that reads ‘Sulkhan Singh, IPS’. Last week, Lakhan Singh was busy discussing sowing the next paddy crop, when he heard that his eldest son Sulkhan Singh, had been appointed chief of the world’s largest police force.