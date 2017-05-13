ఈ రోజే పెట్రోల్ కొట్టించుకోండి.. రేపట్నుంచి కొత్త నిబంధనలు!

మీ వాహనంలో ఇంధనం ఉందా? లేదంటే తక్షణమే పెట్రోల్ బంక్ కు పరిగెత్తి పెట్రోలో, డీజిలో కొట్టించుకోండి. ఎందుకంటే, రేపట్నుంచి పెట్రోల్ బంకులు కొత్త నిబంధనలను అమలు చేయనున్నాయి.

English summary

Petrol pump owners want an eight-hour, six-day work schedule for their employees, saying it is getting difficult to employ staff for longer hours without an increase in their margins. Besides, they want petrol stations to be closed on Sundays in line with the government’s push for lesser consumption of fossil fuel as part of a green initiative. They said the two steps should be implemented from May 10. However, petrol stations will make fuel available for emergency services such as ambulances on weekend holidays and during non-working hours on weekdays.“The measures would enable pump owners cut costs. We don’t see any major disruption if these steps are implemented,” a member of the dealer’s association said.