గ్రేట్ ఎస్కేప్: పెను ప్రమాదం నుంచి ప్రాణాలతో బయటపడిన సన్నీలియోన్ (వీడియో)

English summary

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber, and a few of their friends had a narrow escape when their private plane nearly crashed in a remote region of Maharashtra, PTI reported. The actress went on Twitter and said that bad weather was responsible for the near crash of their flight. The Bollywood star informed her followers on Twitter that she and her team narrowly escaped what could have been a serious accident. Sunny Leone shared a video on Twitter and spoke about how she and her team faced the unforeseen incident due to bad weather in some remote area of Maharashtra.