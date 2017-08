శశికళ అక్రమాస్తుల కేసు: విచారణ నుంచి తప్పుకున్న సుప్రీం కోర్టు జడ్జి, జయలలిత కేసులో !

National

Mallikarjuna

English summary

A Supreme Court judge has recused himself from hearing the review petition filed by Sasikala Natarajan in the disproportionate assets case. Mukul Rohatgi had told Justice R Nariman that since his father Fali S Nariman had appeared for Jayalalithaa in the same case, it would be improper for him to hear the matter.