పాన్ కార్డుకి ఆధార్ అనుసంధానంపై స్టే ఇచ్చిన సుప్రీంకోర్టు!

The Supreme Court today put a partial stay on the implementation of the provisions in the Income Tax (I-T) Act making Aadhaar number mandatory for allotment of PAN card and filing of income tax returns (ITR). However, the apex court upheld the validity of Section 139AA of the I-T Act, subject to the outcome of the batch of petitions before its Constitution bench which is examining if the Aadhaar scheme infringes on the Right to Privacy and if there is threat of data leakage.